Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT Oct 31 The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was converting temporary bilateral liquidity swap arrangements with five other central banks to standing arrangements that would remain in place until further notice.
The five other central banks are the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank.
To see the full statement please click on: here (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)