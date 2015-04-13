BERLIN, April 13 Sweden's central bank governor
Stefan Ingves said in a German magazine interview that he was
concerned about the impact on the crown of the European Central
Bank's quantitative easing policies.
The Riksbank has already cut interest rates into negative
territory to reduce the allure of the crown and is locked in a
high-stakes currency war with the ECB that could stave off
deflation but risks creating another property bubble.
"The ECB is operating extremely expansive monetary
policies," Ingves told the WirtschaftsWoche magazine.
"We don't want our currency to appreciate too strongly and
push import prices down. That speaks for negative interest
rates," he said.
The Riksbank is worried a strengthening crown will reverse a
recent upturn in consumer prices and raise the spectre of
deflation damaging Sweden's growing economy.
"At the same time, the events in the euro zone have an
influence on us and our exchange rates," Ingves said.
He added that Sweden will not enter the euro zone for the
foreseeable future. "That issue is politically dead at the
moment," he said. "There is no majority in Sweden to enter the
euro zone."
A Reuters poll found the Swedish and Norwegian currencies
are expected to appreciate against the euro over the coming year
as fundamental economic strength and aggressive quantitative
easing by the ECB outweigh looser domestic monetary policy.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Hugh Lawson)