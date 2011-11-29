FRANKFURT Nov 29 The UK and Switzerland
will not join the European Central Bank's pan-European
settlement system for shares, the ECB said on Tuesday, though it
added that the two countries' boycott of the scheme would not
force it to hike the costs for users.
The ECB is building its Target 2 Securities (T2S) platform
which it hopes will offer a one-stop shop for settling trades of
securities such as shares from September 2014.
The UK's capital, London, is Europe's financial powerhouse
and home to the region's biggest stockmarket. It and
Switzerland's decision to opt out of T2S will mean sterling or
Swiss franc trade cannot go through the system, a blow for the
project.
Jean-Michel Godeffroy, the ECB official leading T2S, said
the setback would not derail the plans however, or force it to
up its prices, something that would make it less attractive for
the banks and brokers meant to be its users.
"There has been some speculation that this will leave T2S
unable to keep its commitment to the price of 15 cent per DvP
instruction. I want to quash such speculation," Godeffroy wrote
in a quarterly update on the project's progress.
"The pricing model has been calibrated on the basis of
conservative assumptions. The 15 cent commitment only requires
20 percent of volumes to be made up of non-euro currencies,
which can still be achieved without the participation of the
Swiss franc and the pound sterling."
The UK's resistance to T2S is due to its fear that it will
give the ECB, which oversees the project, too much control over
sterling securities trading.
In July, the ECB further angered the UK by issuing new rules
that will force clearing houses to be located in the euro zone
if they handle large amounts of euro-denominated securities
.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)