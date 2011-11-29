(Adds early adopter discounts, background on delays)
By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT Nov 29 The UK and Switzerland
will not join the European Central Bank's pan-European
settlement system for shares, the ECB said on Tuesday, though it
added that the two countries' boycott of the scheme would not
force it to hike the costs for users.
The ECB is building its Target 2 Securities (T2S) platform
which it hopes will offer a one-stop shop for settling trades of
securities such as shares from mid 2015.
The British and Swiss decisions to opt out of T2S will mean
sterling or Swiss franc trade cannot go through the system. This
will be a blow for the project, especially as London is home to
Europe's biggest stockmarket.
T2S has already been hit by a string of delays caused by
technical issues and in-fighting, as banks reluctant to pay for
new technology and clearing houses looking to protect their own
businesses, have attempted to stall the project.
Jean-Michel Godeffroy, the ECB official leading T2S, said
the latest setback would not derail the plans, however, and
would not force it to up its prices, something that would make
it less attractive for the banks and brokers meant to be its
users.
"There has been some speculation that this will leave T2S
unable to keep its commitment to the price of 15 cent per DvP
instruction. I want to quash such speculation," Godeffroy wrote
in a quarterly update on the project's progress.
"The pricing model has been calibrated on the basis of
conservative assumptions. The 15 cent commitment only requires
20 percent of volumes to be made up of non-euro currencies,
which can still be achieved without the participation of the
Swiss franc and the pound sterling."
In a bid to kick-start a switchover to T2S he added the ECB
would offer discounts for early adopters, including waiving the
system's join up fee, three months of free use and a further
third off until January 2017.
The UK's resistance to T2S is due to its fear that it will
give the ECB, which oversees the project, too much control over
sterling securities trading.
In July, the ECB further angered the UK by issuing new rules
that will force clearing houses to be located in the euro zone
if they handle large amounts of euro-denominated securities
.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)