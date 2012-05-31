FRANKFURT May 31 Payments through the Target2
payment system, used to settle cross-border payments in Europe,
rose more slowly last year than in 2010 as the debt crisis
reduced traffic across borders, the European Central Bank said
on Thursday.
The value of payments through the system grew by 3.3 percent
in 2011 after a 7.6 percent increase in 2010, the ECB said in
the Target2 annual report.
"One of the main factors leading to this growth slowdown
was, in particular in the second half of 2011, the
intensification of the sovereign debt crisis and the disruptions
it created in the euro area money markets," the report said.
Turnover for the year totalled 613 trillion euros, or about
2.4 trillion a day.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Susan Fenton)