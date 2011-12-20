FRANKFURT, Dec 20 EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK, FRANKFURT a.M.
GE66608 ECB17
Tender Operation-Announcement Intended Volume:
Reference Number: 20110146 Min Allotment:
Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions Fixed Rate: 1.00 %
Operation Type: Liquidity Providing Min Bid Amount: 1.00 mn
Procedure: Quick Tender Max Bid Limit:
Tender Date: 20/12/2011 10:55 Max Bids per Cpty: 1
Time for Submission of Bids: 10:05
Start Date: 21/12/2011
Maturity Date: 22/12/2011
Duration (days): 1
Auction Type: Fixed Rate Tender
Allotment Method:
As announced in the press release on 16 December 2011, the ECB conducts this
one-day liquidity-providing fine-tuning operation in connection with the
36-month longer-term refinancing operation, which settles on 22 December, and
the current main refinancing operation, which matures on 21 December.
(Reporting By Frankfurt newsroom)