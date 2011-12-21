FRANKFURT Dec 21 The European Central Bank announced the following results for its latest liquidity providing operation:

Longer Term Refinancing Op.-Allotment Intended Volume:

Reference Number: 20110149 Min Allotment:

Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions Fixed Rate: *)

Operation Type: Liquidity Providing Max Bid Limit:

Procedure: Standard Tender Max Bids per Cpty: 1

Tender Date: 21/12/2011 11:15 Marg. Rate:

Start Date: 22/12/2011 % of All. at Fixed Rate: 100

Maturity Date: 29/01/2015

Tot Amount Allotted: 489190.75 mn

Duration (days): 1134 Weight. Avg. Allot. Rate:

Tot Bid Amount: 489190.75 mn

Auction Type: Fixed Rate Tender Tot Number of Bidders: 523

Allotment Method: Min Rate (bids):

Max Rate (bids):

For further information please refer to the press release of 08/12/2011

on:

here

The allotment amount of EUR 489,190.75 million includes EUR 45,721.45 million that were moved from the 12-month LTRO allotted in October 2011. A total of 123 counterparties made use of the possibility to shift, whereas 58 banks decided to keep their borrowing in the 12-month LTRO, which has now a remaining outstanding amount of EUR 11,213.00 million.

((Frankfurt newsroom +49 69 7565 1210. frankfurt.newsroom@reuters.com))