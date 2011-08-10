* Demand at ECB 6-month poll meets Reuters poll expectations

* Other refi operations this week saw high demand

(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 Commercial banks' appetite for a new offer of six-month cash from the European Central Bank met market expectations, soothing fears that banks would seek even larger amounts in a signal of growing stress in the sector.

Worries over a slump in global stock markets and banks' holdings of government debt have raised added to banks' nerves and led them to turn to the central bank instead of their commercial peers, with other liquidity operations this week seeing demand beat market expectations.

The ECB said last Thursday the additional operation was needed given the renewed tensions in some financial markets in the euro zone. The interest rate in the operation is indexed to the ECB's main policy rate over the life of the operation, currently at 1.5 percent.

Demand in the operation, where banks were guaranteed to receive all the funds they requested, was 49.752 billion euros ($70.08 billion) compared to 50 billion average expectation in a Reuters poll of money market traders.

Banks also took 157 billion in the ECB's main 7-day refinancing operation on Tuesday, slightly more than the 150 billion estimate in the poll. Also on Tuesday, the central bank allotted 76 billion in a one-month liquidity operation, beating the 60 billion average expectation.

With more money sloshing around in the system, Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen in recent days and short-term one-week rates are well below the ECB's main policy interest rate.

With trust between banks eroding again, they have parked increasing amounts of money at the ECB's overnight facility instead of lending to each other.

Deposits have been close to 150 billion euros in recent days, their highest level in a year, but are still well below the highs reached in the first half of last year, when excess liquidity was much bigger.

ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday a jump in bank deposits at the ECB was not a good sign.

After the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008, the ECB started providing banks all the cash they requested in its liquidity operation to ensure they had access to funding when markets dried up.

It also added extra-long six- and 12-month tenders, but had already discontinued them before reintroducing the six-month operation last week. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Patrick Graham) ($1=.7099 Euro)