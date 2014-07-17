LONDON, July 17 The European Central Bank said on Thursday that it will publish an unprecedented level of detail about the finances of the euro zone's 128 most important banks in October, at the end of a lengthy review of the asset valuations and loan books. Highlights of the key disclosures are below:

Banks' position at end 2013, before asset revaluation

* Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (in euro millions).

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (risk-weighted assets relative to equity).

* Leverage ratio (assets relative to equity).

* Non-performing loans ratio (based on a standardised definition).

* Coverage ratio for non-performing exposure (provisions for loan losses relative to bad loans, based on a standardised definition).

* Level 3 instruments (ie, instruments with no market value) relative to total assets. Capital implications of the ECB's assessment

* Total adjustments to capital ratio due to ECB's asset valuation exercise (the AQR).

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio incorporating the ECB's asset valuation adjustments.

* Lowest Common Equity Tier 1 ratio the bank would face in the 'baseline' or most likely economic scenario for the next three years.

* Lowest Common Equity Tier 1 ratio the bank would face in the 'adverse', or stressed, economic scenario for the next three years. Major capital measures from Jan 1 2014 to Sept 30 2014

* Common Equity Tier 1 capital raised or repaid.

* Additional eligible Tier 1 capital, like convertible debt, raised.

* Fines or litigation costs incurred. Detailed results of the ECB's asset quality assessment

* Adjustments to asset valuations, broken down into seven broad categories including exposures to institutions, sovereigns, small and medium enterprises and real estate.

* Adjustments to asset valuations, broken down into seven broad categories including exposures to institutions, sovereigns, small and medium enterprises and real estate.

* Additional information on adjustments made to portfolios accounting for at least 30 percent of the total asset quality review adjustment. These portfolios will be identified very specifically, such as shipping loans in a given country.