WARSAW Oct 21 The European Central Bank has credibility for delivering price stability for the next 10 years, ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Friday.

"When I extract from markets the inflation expectations over the next 10 years, for the second part of the next 10 years ... I extract a breakeven for five years of 1.8 percent. So I think this is remarkable," he told a conference in Warsaw.

"It's not surprising that the currency itself is credible because it is backed by remarkable fundamentals," he added. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Paul Carrel)