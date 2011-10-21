U.S. Treasury to sell $45 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
WARSAW Oct 21 The European Central Bank has credibility for delivering price stability for the next 10 years, ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Friday.
"When I extract from markets the inflation expectations over the next 10 years, for the second part of the next 10 years ... I extract a breakeven for five years of 1.8 percent. So I think this is remarkable," he told a conference in Warsaw.
"It's not surprising that the currency itself is credible because it is backed by remarkable fundamentals," he added. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Paul Carrel)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Whether Britain accepts the authority of the European Court of Justice will be a key factor when the European Central Bank decides if the clearing of euros can remain in London after Brexit, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million