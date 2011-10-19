FRANKFURT Oct 19 Managing the euro zone's debt crisis requires a three-pronged approach of reinforcing the bloc's bailout fund, bolstering weak banks and helping Greece, ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Wednesday.

"What is now necessary is to clarify crisis management in three dimensions: reinforcing the EFSF's capacity to ensure financial stability ... strengthening the balance sheets of the European banks; and working out an appropriate solution for Greece's medium term adjustment," Trichet said in a speech to mark the end of his eight years as ECB President.

