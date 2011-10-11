(Corrects quoted comment in second paragraph, making Trichet was responding to a question)

FRANKFURT Oct 11 The European Central Bank's crisis-fighting measures do not increase risks of prices rising faster, ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Asked whether the flooding of markets with new money would lead to inflation in the medium term, Trichet told German daily Die Welt: "This fear is totally unfounded."

He noted that the ECB sterilises its bond purchases.

Trichet also urged banks to repair their balance sheets "as quickly as possible", adding governments should be ready to recapitalise solvent banks.

When asked whether the ECB would stop its government bond buys after the European bailout fund gets approval to buy in the secondary market, he indicated that would be the case.

"The stability of the European financial system will in the future be guaranteed by the governments via the EFSF," Trichet said. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)