BRUSSELS Aug 29 Following are highlights of European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet's testimony to the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee on Monday.

PRICE STABILITY

"We are doing exactly what we judge appropriate for price stability."

LIQUIDITY

"We have, for the European banking system as a whole, an enormous amount of available collateral which clearly indicates that there cannot be a liquidity problem for the European banking system as a whole."

DYSFUNCTIONAL MARKETS

"The fact that markets are dysfunctional is, in our opinion, the responsibility of governemnts. They are issuing their own securities. They have the responsibility for the credibility of their own securities. It is of course individually obvious that it is their responsibility. We consider there is also a collegial responsibility because the Stability and Growth Pact is precisely, and was precisely, there to control what was done inside the euro area."

ECB RESPONSIBILITIES

"We are very cautious not to go over and above our own responsibilities."

EURO AREA GROWTH

"We continue to see the euro area economy growing at a modest pace in a context of overall relatively sound fundamentals for the euro area as a whole."

"At the same time, not least because of the recently re-emerged tensions in financial markets, uncertainty remains particularly high."

INFLATION PRESSURES

"Inflation in the euro area has remained elevated for some months mainly driven by commodity prices. We expect to see inflation still above 2 percent over the months ahead. Risks to the medium term outlook for price developments are under study in the context of the ECB staff projections that will be released early September."

"Our monetary analysis indicates that the underlying pace of monetary expansion remains moderate but monetary liquidity remains ample with the potential to accommodate price pressures."

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

"Everybody understands that, particularly in the present situation, that the ECB will maintain a solid anchoring of inflation expectations is decisive -- for confidence in general."

