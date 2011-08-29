(adds quotes)
BRUSSELS Aug 29 Following are highlights of
European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet's testimony
to the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs
Committee on Monday.
PRICE STABILITY
"We are doing exactly what we judge appropriate for price
stability."
LIQUIDITY
"We have, for the European banking system as a whole, an
enormous amount of available collateral which clearly indicates
that there cannot be a liquidity problem for the European
banking system as a whole."
DYSFUNCTIONAL MARKETS
"The fact that markets are dysfunctional is, in our opinion,
the responsibility of governemnts. They are issuing their own
securities. They have the responsibility for the credibility of
their own securities. It is of course individually obvious that
it is their responsibility. We consider there is also a
collegial responsibility because the Stability and Growth Pact
is precisely, and was precisely, there to control what was done
inside the euro area."
ECB RESPONSIBILITIES
"We are very cautious not to go over and above our own
responsibilities."
EURO AREA GROWTH
"We continue to see the euro area economy growing at a
modest pace in a context of overall relatively sound
fundamentals for the euro area as a whole."
"At the same time, not least because of the recently
re-emerged tensions in financial markets, uncertainty remains
particularly high."
INFLATION PRESSURES
"Inflation in the euro area has remained elevated for some
months mainly driven by commodity prices. We expect to see
inflation still above 2 percent over the months ahead. Risks to
the medium term outlook for price developments are under study
in the context of the ECB staff projections that will be
released early September."
"Our monetary analysis indicates that the underlying pace of
monetary expansion remains moderate but monetary liquidity
remains ample with the potential to accommodate price
pressures."
INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
"Everybody understands that, particularly in the present
situation, that the ECB will maintain a solid anchoring of
inflation expectations is decisive -- for confidence in
general."
To read Trichet's prepared statement to the European
Parliament, click on:
here
(Reporting by Brussels newsroom)