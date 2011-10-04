BRUSSELS Oct 4 Following are highlights of European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet's testimony to the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Opening statement to parliament:

ON BAILOUTS:

"I'm not in favour of bailout funds refinanced by the ECB."

ON CRISIS RESPONSE:

"Eurobonds and the EFSF and more generally all that is in the hands of governments to handle the situation -- I would say it is their responsibility to face up to the worst crisis since World War Two."

"We are the epicentre of this global crisis."

ON GOVERNANCE:

"It is not business as usual and in the financial sector we really have to make it more resilient.

"All advanced economies have a big, big wake up call. The U.S. has a wake up call, Japan has a wake up call and we Europeans have a wake up call. Let's not be surprised that our wake up call is concentrating on our governments because it was our weak point and we knew that from the very beginning. The U.S., Japan have enormous problems in term of medium-, long-term strategy. Paradoxically, we are better on the overall fundamentals in Europe than the U.S. and Japan but we have a big, big issue of governance."

ON BOND PURCHASES

"We never said which kind of amount we had in mind."

"What we have decided was decided taking into account the decision of the executive branches of the governments to permit the EFSF to intervene in the secondary market and it is with this in mind that we have reactivated the SMP in the month of August. With this in mind that the governments had said themselves that they will have the capacity to intervene in the market."

NON-STANDARD MEASURES

"All our non-standard measures are designed to help restore a better transmission of our monetary policy."

"We have a balance sheet which is bigger by 77 percent in comparison with before the crisis. The Federal Reserve has a balance sheet which is bigger by 226 percent."

"We have tried to be as cautious, prudent and measured as possible but to be in denial of the fact that we have the worst crisis since World War Two would be, in my opinion, the most terrible mistake we could make."

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

"Medium and long-term inflation expectations remain stable."

"The risks to this medium-term outlook were broadly balanced in the eyes of the last Governing Council meeting."

"Our monetary analysis indicates that the underlying pace of monetary expansion remains moderate. Liquidity accumulated prior to the period of financial market tensions continued to be ample but recent data indicate part of it maybe held for precautionary reasons than for spending."

ROLE VS GOVERNMENTS

"We cannot substitute (for) governments ... under no circumstances can we replace governments."

ON A EUROPEAN FINANCE MINISTRY

"In my personal view, Europe will need to make significant progress towards political unity with an executive branch and a parliament both with extended responsibilities as in any democracy."

"Part of this executive branch would be a European finance ministry which would be responsible, not necessarily for large federal budgets, but certainly for a strong economy and fiscal surveillance and governance for handling of the financial sector and for the external representation of the economic and monetary union."

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"We expect real GDP growth in the euro area to be very moderate in the second half of this year.

"Risks to this economic outlook, which were previously balanced, are now on the downside."

"We expect inflation to remain above 2 percent over the coming months. Next year it should fall below that level."