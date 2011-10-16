* ECB chief says EU needs to be stricter on budget rules
* Sees governance as vital for euro zone, global finance
* Says euro zone economy probably grew in first 9 months of
2011
PARIS, Oct 16 European Central Bank President
Jean-Claude Trichet said the European Union's treaty should be
changed to prevent one member state from destabilising the rest
of the bloc, and urged stronger governance of the euro zone.
"In my view it is necessary to change the treaty to prevent
one member state from straying and creating problems for all the
others," Trichet said in interview broadcast on French radio
Europe 1 and iTele television on Sunday.
Asked whether this would mean getting rid of vetoes for
member states, he said: "To do this, one even needs to be able
to impose decisions."
But he added that he expected existing governance rules
would be applied much more rigorously in the future, even
without a change in the treaty.
"I think that the lesson of the cost of negligence, of the
cost of lax management is sufficiently potent that in future the
rules -- which have also just been reinforced -- will be
followed much more strictly."
All advanced economies were being affected by a crisis at
the moment but Europe's particular problem was that some
countries had not respected treaty rules, Trichet said.
"We don't have a federal budget, we don't have a political
federation so we have to fully respect the constraints and the
mutual supervision rules that exist in the euro zone," he said.
"It is the case that in Europe we have a bigger problem than
others and this is a problem of supervision and governance
within the euro zone," he added.
GLOBAL GOVERNANCE
Trichet, who steps down as ECB president at the end of this
month after an eight-year term, said European governments needed
to take clear steps to tackle the crisis hitting the euro zone.
"I think it is important that convincing direction is given
in the three areas I have mentioned: protecting sovereign
signatures in Europe; protecting banks and all financial
institutions so that they can do their job of financing the
economy; and the specific but important problem of Greece."
Trichet was speaking after a gathering of G20 finance chiefs
in Paris at which they pressed the European Union to act
decisively at a summit on Oct. 23.
Trichet told the Financial Times on Thursday that the ECB
had reached the limits of what it can do to support financial
markets and that it was now up to governments to grapple with
the persisting debt crisis in the euro zone.
In Sunday's interview, he said the ECB had taken exceptional
measures in the past four years, notably in offering unlimited
liquidity at fixed interest rates, adding that the central bank
had not gone beyond its role set out in the Maastricht Treaty.
The euro remained an "extremely credible" currency and the
euro zone was "not under threat", he said.
The ECB estimates that the euro zone "probably" experienced
growth in each of the first three quarters of this year, he said
and added that regarding the fourth quarter: "we will see".
The financial crisis had also shown the need for stronger
global governance, Trichet said, saying he saw this as a message
from protests that brought thousands onto the streets across the
world on Saturday.
"It is our task to make the world financial system much more
solid ... that is how I interpret part of the message that comes
from this movement," he said.
