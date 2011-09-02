* Trichet calls for swift action on reform
* Bond spreads widen as doubts over austerity plan grow
* IFO's Sinn says Italy slackening on budget action
* Berlusconi weakened by government divisions, new scandal
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Sept 2 European Central Bank President
Jean-Claude Trichet told Italy to deliver on promises to control
its strained public finances and reform its economy, adding to
international pressure on weakened premier Silvio Berlusconi.
ECB support is vital because the Frankfurt-based central
bank has been buying Italian bonds in markets to keep yields low
enough for Rome to continue borrowing without needing outright
aid from the EU or IMF.
Trichet said measures promised on Aug 5, when Berlusconi
said he would balance the budget by 2013 and launch major
economic reforms, were "extremely important."
"It is therefore essential that the objectives announced for
the improvement of public finances be fully confirmed and
implemented," he said in an interview with Italian business
daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday.
Trichet's comments underline rising concern at Italy's
haphazard progress in agreeing measures to bring its strained
public finances under control.
"In the case of Italy, financial markets, domestic and
international investors are worried about the credibility of
economic policy," said Nouriel Roubini, one of the economists
who predicted the global financial crisis.
"There are fears that the leadership of the country is
damaged," he said at a conference in the northern Italian town
of Cernobbio.
Hampered by deep political and personal divisions, the
government has struggled to come up with a coherent plan since
the Aug. 5 pledge, proposing and then rapidly abandoning a
series of measures from a tax on high earners to changes on
pension rules. (For an ANALYSIS, click on )
Ministers have insisted the commitments will be respected
but critics from the hardline CGIL trade union to Confindustria
have blasted the flip-flopping. The employers' federation
described the measures on Thursday as "weak and inadequate".
Berlusconi, already reeling from a string of scandals, was
hit by fresh revelations from an extortion court case on
Thursday. His isolation was underlined by bitter comments from a
police wiretap in July in which he spoke of leaving "this shitty
country" in a few months and said he was "disgusted" with Italy.
Market doubts about Italy and its 1.9 trillion euro debt
pile have been reflected in the yields on 10-year government
bonds, which have crept up steadily since the ECB intervened
last month to buy Italian paper.
Yields on the bonds, which had fallen from record levels of
over 6 percent last month, have since come back up to 5.24
percent. Economists generally agree levels around 7 percent
would be unsustainable for the government.
Spreads over benchmark German bonds also widened on Friday
to 330 points -- the widest since the ECB started buying Italian
debt.
BACKSLIDING
Speaking in Paris late on Thursday, Berlusconi vowed to
continue and angrily brushed off the latest scandal, set off by
the arrest of a businessman accused of extorting hundreds of
thousands of euros from the premier over a prostitution affair.
But it has added to doubts about whether the government has
the necessary focus and discipline to implement measures now
being anxiously watched across the euro zone, which could not
survive a Greek-style crisis in its third largest economy.
Berlusconi's government has been limping badly since last
year when an internal party split brought it close to collapse.
The centre-right coalition has since re-established a working
parliamentary majority but persistent infighting has meant that
speculation of an early election is never far away.
The ECB has itself come under pressure over its agreement to
provide a shield to Italy which it cannot now withdraw without
risking a market crisis that would threaten the whole euro zone.
Hans-Werner Sinn, head of Germany's influential IFO
economics research institute, said on Friday Italy had visibly
slackened its efforts to rein in its deficit ever since the ECB
stepped into the market.
"It was definitely wrong. It's not up to the ECB to buy
Italian bonds because this is an indirect form of financing the
government budget," he told Reuters in an interview.
In his comments to Il Sole 24 Ore, Trichet made no direct
comment on the merits of the 45.5 billion euro ($64.8 billion)
austerity package currently making its way through parliament,
but other policymakers have been more blunt.
Austria's central bank governor and ECB council member Ewald
Nowotny said Italy could not be allowed to backslide on the
commitments made last month when markets were pushing its
borrowing costs out of control.
"I take this very seriously and I see this also as a
question of the credibility of Italy's cooperation with the
European programme," he told reporters.
The ECB wrote to the Italian government before intervening
in the market, apparently laying out demands for action on
consolidating the budget, although the exact terms of what it
required have not been revealed.
Trichet denied that there had been a direct, negotiated
agreement, saying merely that the central banks had provided its
analysis of the situation.
But Nowotny said there was a direct link between the ECB's
bond buying and Italy's commitment to reform.
"It is fully clear and this is no secret that this programme
was started on the basis of a letter that was sent to the
Italian government and that had certain considerations ... on
how Italian state finances could be put on a sustainable path."
