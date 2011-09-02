ROME, Sept 2 Italy must make structural reforms
and maintain the commitment it made last month to cut its
deficit and increase the flexibility of its economy, European
Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said.
In an interview with Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore
published on Friday, Trichet said that measures announced on Aug
5, when Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged to balance the
budget by 2013, were "extremely important".
"It is therefore essential that the objectives announced for
the improvement of public finances be fully confirmed and
implemented," he said.
Trichet made no direct comment on the merits of the 45.5
billion euro package currently making its way through parliament
but said it was essential that Italy implement measures to allow
full exploitation of its medium and long-term potential.
He also repeated his longstanding call for governments in
the euro zone to address weaknesses in their economies, step up
mutual surveillance and reinforce governance.
"European countries must correct the present situation," he
said.
Asked about the possibility of introducing common European
bonds to shore up confidence in public finances in the euro
zone, Trichet said that the European Financial Stabilioty
Facility already issued bonds guaranteed by Europe.
"The main message of the governing council is to introduce
rapidly, fully and totally, the decisions taken by the European
heads of state and government on July 21," he said.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Kim Coghill)