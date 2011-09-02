ROME, Sept 2 Italy must make structural reforms and maintain the commitment it made last month to cut its deficit and increase the flexibility of its economy, European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said.

In an interview with Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Friday, Trichet said that measures announced on Aug 5, when Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged to balance the budget by 2013, were "extremely important".

"It is therefore essential that the objectives announced for the improvement of public finances be fully confirmed and implemented," he said.

Trichet made no direct comment on the merits of the 45.5 billion euro package currently making its way through parliament but said it was essential that Italy implement measures to allow full exploitation of its medium and long-term potential.

He also repeated his longstanding call for governments in the euro zone to address weaknesses in their economies, step up mutual surveillance and reinforce governance.

"European countries must correct the present situation," he said.

Asked about the possibility of introducing common European bonds to shore up confidence in public finances in the euro zone, Trichet said that the European Financial Stabilioty Facility already issued bonds guaranteed by Europe.

"The main message of the governing council is to introduce rapidly, fully and totally, the decisions taken by the European heads of state and government on July 21," he said.