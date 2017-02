PARIS, Sept 5 If euro zone countries do not take appropriate policy decisions, it should be possible under any future reforms to make them centrally, European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Monday.

"I think that one day the European people will have a confederation," Trichet told a conference. "One can imagine a federal government."

He added that the financial sector should be decoupled from sovereign debt risk in the euro zone, which he said was being hit "particularly hard" by the global debt crisis. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas; writing by John Irish; editing by Patrick Graham)