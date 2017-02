PARIS, Sept 5 Europe must implement immediately decisions taken by leaders in July to increase bailout powers, European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Monday.

"It is clear ... that we have an absolute and total need for all of the decisions to be implemented immediately as was decided ... by the different heads of state and govt," Trichet said at a conference in Paris.

He added that the European Union was only half way through reforming the financial sector and that the sector's fragility should drive the bloc to carry out more important reforms to make the system more solid. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas; writing by John Irish)