BRUSSELS Aug 29 The European Central Bank is
reviewing the risks to price stability, ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet said on Monday, suggesting the bank could
tone down its view on inflation pressures.
While Trichet said the ECB expected inflation to remain
above 2 percent in the months ahead, he avoided saying there
were "upside risks to price stability" -- language he used after
the bank's last monetary policy meeting on Aug. 4.
"Risks to the medium-term outlook for price developments are
under study in the context of the ECB staff projections that
will be released early September," Trichet said in a statement
to European parliamentarians in Brussels.
A downward revision in the ECB's view of the threat posed by
inflation would relieve any pressure for it to follow up the two
interest rate rises it has made this year with another hike.
Annual inflation Europe's powerhouse economy Germany eased
to 2.3 percent in August, data showed on Monday, giving the ECB
one more reason not to hike borrowing costs any time
soon.
In its last staff projections, released in June, the ECB
forecast euro zone inflation in a range of 2.5-2.7 percent this
year and 1.1-2.3 percent in 2012.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out
further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and
also see around a 30 percent chance that the bank may be forced
to cut rates early next year.
Uncertainty remained particularly high in the context of the
euro zone's debt crisis and weakened economic prospects in the
United States, Trichet said.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet)