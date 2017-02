BERLIN Oct 30 European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet was quoted by a German newspaper as saying inflation in the euro zone would be "very low" over the next 10 years.

"In the coming 10 years, the inflation rate will most probably stay very low; current expectations are for around 1.8 percent," he told the mass-selling Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"This means: in the euro zone we have price stability. This is something we are very proud of, and rightly so." (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Ralph Gowling)