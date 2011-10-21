WARSAW Oct 21 Europe and the world's leading economies are in a difficult time and must address their weaknesses, European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Friday when asked about the risk of credit ratings downgrades in the euro area.

"We are in a difficult time, which calls for a lot of hard work in all advanced economies of the world because we all have weaknesses," he said when asked by Reuters about the risk of downgrades in the euro zone.

"As regards Europe, the weakness is certainly its own governance ... this is work in progress," he added on the sidelines of a conference in Warsaw.

Turning to Greece, Trichet added: "The measures that are taken are the best way to put, progressively, the people of Greece in a better situation both in terms of growth and in terms of jobs ... adjustment is necessary." (Reporting by Paul Carrel)