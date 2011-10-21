WARSAW Oct 21 Europe and the world's leading
economies are in a difficult time and must address their
weaknesses, European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet
said on Friday when asked about the risk of credit ratings
downgrades in the euro area.
"We are in a difficult time, which calls for a lot of hard
work in all advanced economies of the world because we all have
weaknesses," he said when asked by Reuters about the risk of
downgrades in the euro zone.
"As regards Europe, the weakness is certainly its own
governance ... this is work in progress," he added on the
sidelines of a conference in Warsaw.
Turning to Greece, Trichet added: "The measures that are
taken are the best way to put, progressively, the people of
Greece in a better situation both in terms of growth and in
terms of jobs ... adjustment is necessary."
(Reporting by Paul Carrel)