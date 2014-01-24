BRIEF-HSBC CEO Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ
* HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Stuart Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2ndoiuz Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 24 The European Central Bank said on Friday that it and other major central banks had decided to end offering 3-month U.S. dollar liquidity as funding strains have eased.
The ECB, together with the central banks of Britain, Japan and Switzerland, started offering U.S. dollar liquidity during the financial crisis to ensure that markets had sufficient access to dollar funds.
"The ECB will cease to conduct three-month US dollar liquidity-providing operations as of April 2014," the ECB said in a statement, adding that U.S. dollar funding conditions had improved considerably.
"US dollar liquidity-providing operations with a maturity of one week will continue to be conducted at least until 31 July 2014," the ECB said and added it would assess the need for one-week dollar operations beyond July 2014 in due course.
(For a copy of the statement, click on: here) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor)
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many Republicans.
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million and $50 million.