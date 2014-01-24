* ECB, BoE, BOF, SNB to stop providing 3-month dollar funds
* Say dollar funding conditions have improved
(Adds detail)
FRANKFURT Jan 24 The European Central Bank and
other major central banks will cease offering three-month dollar
funds in April as strains in money markets have eased, the ECB
said on Friday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting panel opened swap
lines, first with the ECB and the Swiss National Bank in
December 2007 and later with other central banks, to ensure
banks had access to short-term dollar liquidity.
The lines were discontinued in January 2010 but reopened
that May after the sovereign debt crisis ignited. Since then,
the ECB has offered one-week and three-month dollar funds in
regular operations.
The ECB said it and the central banks of Britain, Japan and
Switzerland would stop offering three-month dollars at the end
of April "in view of the considerable improvement in U.S. dollar
funding conditions".
One-week dollar tenders will continue until at least the end
of July, the ECB said in a statement. Whether they will be
extended will be decided in due course.
The swap lines remain open as the banks made them permanent
in October, which the ECB said would make reintroducing
scheduled liquidity operations easier if needed.
The total use of the dollar-liquidity lines by all central
banks peaked at more than $580 billion in December 2008, but
banks have recently had little appetite for using the lines.
Banks and investors around the world always have a need for
dollars, but have no direct access to the lending windows run by
the Fed which guarantee U.S. banks easy access to cash.
As a result, they typically pay a premium to raise dollars
via the foreign exchange forward markets.
(For a copy of the statement, click on:
here)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor; Editing by John
Stonestreet)