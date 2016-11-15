PARIS Nov 15 The European Central Bank is
making progress on steering inflation towards its target of just
below 2 percent but must not let down its guard, ECB policymaker
Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a conference of corporate treasurers in Paris,
Villeroy said the ECB would make decisions about the future of
its asset purchase programme after March, based on its December
economic forecasts.
"We are making progress towards reaching our inflation
target but must remain attentive to economic and financial
developments," said Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank
of France.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Laurence Frost)