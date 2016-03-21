PARIS, March 21 The European Central Bank does not have further unconventional monetary policy measures in the works at this point, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

Villeroy said that the ECB's governing council had backed its latest salvo of exceptional measures against low inflation with an "overwhelming majority" at its March 10 meeting.

"To speak about further measures and still more unconventional ones is not on the agenda today. For the future, we will see," Villeroy said at a conference at the Bank of France, where he is also governor.

"We think that this package is appropriate and ... I think that our forecast 10 days ago is probably on the safe side for the euro zone if you look at growth," he added in answer to a question about whether the ECB or U.S. Federal Reserve could buy equities through exchange traded funds like the Bank of Japan.

Speaking at the same conference, the president of the Federal Reserve's Richmond branch, Jeffrey Lacker, dismissed the idea of buying equities as a "terrible idea" that the Fed should "avoid at all costs" and not even be allowed to do. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)