ROME May 26 The Bank of Italy is likely to sign off on reforms to the mutual banking sector by the middle of next month, a person close to the situation said on Tuesday, as the central bank pushes lenders towards consolidation.

The new rules will give Italy's 10 biggest mutual banks, or "popolari", 18 months to convert into joint stock companies, dropping one-shareholder-one-vote rules that have hindered consolidation among the lenders.

They were approved by parliament in March, but the central bank must set out implementation measures before they can take effect.

The changes have pushed lenders to consider possible defensive mergers before they are forced to drop voting and ownership limits that in the past have shielded them from possible takeovers.

The reform has been seen as a significant step towards integrating Italy's fragmented banking sector, and the Bank of Italy has pushed the lenders to explore merger opportunities.

"The biggest cooperative banks have long outgrown the confines of local markets," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in a speech to the central bank's annual assembly. "Change cannot be delayed."

Visco said new European Union rules tightening capital ratio requirements had prompted many banks, including those outside the mutual sector, to cut costs and seek new revenue sources and were also likely to encourage consolidation.

"More than a few banks, especially medium-sized ones, are evaluating mergers and acquisitions, including in response to regulatory innovations," Visco said in his speech at the Bank of Italy's annual general assembly.

