ROME Dec 9 It is necessary to respect the historic reasons why Germany is "obsessed" with the need not to print money to pay off euro zone governments' public debt, European Central Bank governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Friday.

"The reason the Germans are so obsessed with debt monetisation is that they equate it with Weimar, Nazism, World War Two and the destruction of their country," said Visco, who heads Italy's central bank.

"It's a reason that should be respected, if we don't understand then we can't discuss," Visco said in testimoney to parliament.

Visco said debt defaults or a break up of the euro zone were no solution to the region's debt crisis, which needed to be addressed by re-enforcing common rules and increasing co-ordination of governance.

He also said the euro zone's latest bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, will be managed by the ECB.

In other remarks, Visco said a European ratings agency was "a good idea" and took a swipe at the three main ratings agencies, calling for more transparency and competition.

He said there was an issue of "who controls the controllers" and he would like to know how much they spend on research.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones, Giuseppe Fonte, Steve Scherer)