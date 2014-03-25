(Adds quotes, background)
By Gianluca Semeraro
PAVIA, Italy, March 25 European Central Bank
board member Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday that the risk of
excessively low price expectations in the euro zone must be
tackled decisively to prevent any risk of a deflationary spiral.
With euro zone inflation far below the ECB's reference value
of below but close to 2 percent, Visco warned that price
expectations can change suddenly and once this has happened it
can be more difficult for authorities to rectify them.
Average inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro stood
at just 0.7 percent in February, slipping from 0.8 percent the
month before.
"The risk that long-term inflation expectations become
detached from price stability must be countered with
determination," Visco, who is governor of the Bank of Italy,
said in a speech in the northern Italian city of Pavia.
"In line with its mandate the ECB will use all the
instruments necessary to ensure price stability," he said.
Jozef Makuch, another ECB Governing Council member, warned
on Tuesday that deflation risks had risen, while the German
Bundesbank opened the possibility of quantitative easing to
support the euro zone economy.
Visco also warned that the recent fall in Italian bond
yields could easily be reversed as market sentiment remains
fragile.
"It needs little to erode the trust of investors ... the
risks are still present and the tensions are ready to flare up
again," he said, calling for Matteo Renzi's government to adopt
structural reforms to boost economic growth.
Yields on Italian 10-year benchmark bonds are currently
around 3.4 percent, compared with a high of above 7 percent at
the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011.
The difference with the yield on safer German Bunds has
narrowed to less than 2 percentage points, compared with a 2011
peak of more than 5 points, but Visco noted that this "spread"
was less than half a point before the recession of 2008.
The spread reflected Italy's huge public debt and its low
growth potential, he said, and "must be further reduced."
Visco said that only by boosting growth through investments
could Italy hope to meet the terms of the EU's Fiscal Compact
which requires the country to steadily reduce its public debt
towards 60 percent of national output.
Italy's debt stood at 132.6 percent of gross domestic
product last year, while its economic growth has been among the
lowest in the developed world for more than a decade.
