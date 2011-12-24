MILAN Dec 24 European Central Bank Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco said in a newspaper interview on Saturday the upward trend in Italian bond yields has been stopped and turned around, even if financial markets remain very volatile.

On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Italian BTP government bond rose above 7 percent, the highest since Dec. 16, and the spread with the equivalent German Bund was above 500 basis points on worries over the euro zone in 2012.

"All the same the trend for higher yields is stopped and turned around, and today we are well below the highs registered in the last few months," Visco said in the interview in Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The Italian government's austerity measures, approved by the parliament this week, have been crucial, he said.

"Certainly there is a lot of volatility, but we know that confidence on the markets is lost quickly and regained only slowly and a constant and continuous commitment," he said. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Paul Tait)