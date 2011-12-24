Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
MILAN Dec 24 European Central Bank Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco said in a newspaper interview on Saturday the upward trend in Italian bond yields has been stopped and turned around, even if financial markets remain very volatile.
On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Italian BTP government bond rose above 7 percent, the highest since Dec. 16, and the spread with the equivalent German Bund was above 500 basis points on worries over the euro zone in 2012.
"All the same the trend for higher yields is stopped and turned around, and today we are well below the highs registered in the last few months," Visco said in the interview in Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
The Italian government's austerity measures, approved by the parliament this week, have been crucial, he said.
"Certainly there is a lot of volatility, but we know that confidence on the markets is lost quickly and regained only slowly and a constant and continuous commitment," he said. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Paul Tait)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.