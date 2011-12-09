ROME Dec 9 Decisions taken by the European Central Bank on Thursday were aimed at helping banks overcome a marked fall in wholesale funding that could have led to a credit crunch and hit the real economy, ECB governing council member Ignazio Visco said.

The ECB had taken important action "to make the banking system secure," Visco said, adding that it was unfortunate that in the news conference following the ECB council meeting these steps had been largely overlooked.

Apart from cutting its main interest rate to 1 percent from 1.25 percent, the central bank announced three-year longer-term refinancing operations, reduced the quality of Asset Backed Securities that banks can swap for ECB funding, and halved reserve requirements for central bank deposits.

Credit tensions in the euro zone stem from problems of banks' funding, not their capitalisation, said Visco, who is the central bank governor of Italy.

In other remarks, he said Italian bond yields need to fall to around 5 percent to avoid negative consequences for the real economy.

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)