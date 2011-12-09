ROME Dec 9 Decisions taken by the
European Central Bank on Thursday were aimed at helping banks
overcome a marked fall in wholesale funding that could have led
to a credit crunch and hit the real economy, ECB governing
council member Ignazio Visco said.
The ECB had taken important action "to make the banking
system secure," Visco said, adding that it was unfortunate that
in the news conference following the ECB council meeting these
steps had been largely overlooked.
Apart from cutting its main interest rate to 1 percent from
1.25 percent, the central bank announced three-year longer-term
refinancing operations, reduced the quality of Asset Backed
Securities that banks can swap for ECB funding, and halved
reserve requirements for central bank deposits.
Credit tensions in the euro zone stem from problems of
banks' funding, not their capitalisation, said Visco, who is the
central bank governor of Italy.
In other remarks, he said Italian bond yields need to fall
to around 5 percent to avoid negative consequences for the real
economy.
