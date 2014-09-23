ROME, Sept 23 The euro area may struggle to
recover from the economic crisis with entrenched high
unemployment and weak investment hitting heavily indebted
countries already suffering from disinflation, ECB Governing
Council member Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday.
Visco, who is also governor of the Bank of Italy, said the
euro area economy may return to pre-crisis levels late next
year, but the impact on higher unemployment and lower investment
is likely to last beyond the current cycle.
"This is particularly worrisome for countries with high
public debts, whose sustainability requires a return to steady
economic growth, and which may also suffer, as is presently the
case in the euro area, from excessive disinflation," he said at
a conference in Rome.
"And this is why structural reforms and accommodative
monetary policy are so much in demand these days," he said.
Italy, with a public debt expected to be about 130 percent
of gross domestic product this year, had its first brush with
deflation since 1959 in August when consumer prices fell 0.2
percent year-on-year.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)