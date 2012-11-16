* Dispute between lenders holding up cash for Greece
* Weidmann says haircut not definite, contains risks
* Possible debt reduction could come at end of process
* France on track to control its deficit
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Nov 16 Any new haircut of Greece's debt
should only come as a reward for Athens implementing the reforms
it has signed up to, European Central Bank Governing Council
member Jens Weidmann said on Friday.
A row between euro zone governments and the International
Monetary Fund over how to make Greece's giant debt mountain
manageable is holding up the release of 31 billion euros ($40
billion) in emergency loans needed to keep the country afloat.
IMF officials have argued that some writedown for euro zone
governments is necessary to make Greece solvent but Germany, the
biggest contributor to the bloc's bailout funds, has repeatedly
rejected the idea of taking a loss on holdings of Greek debt,
saying it would be illegal.
"I regard as an open question whether the need for a haircut
in debt arises," Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank,
said at an event organised by the newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
in Berlin.
A haircut would only make sense as a reward for completing a
reform package that puts the country's finances on a sustainable
basis, he said.
Once that was achieved, the country could then see its debt
load cut and return to markets for funding instead of having to
rely on bailout funds.
"One can pose the question whether the leap of faith that
you give (with a haircut) sets the right incentives or whether
it would not make sense to set a haircut, which one will need in
the end to regain capital market access, as a perspective for
when the reforms... have been implemented," Weidmann said.
Banks, insurers and other private investors holding about
206 billion euros of Greek bonds took big losses on the nominal
value of their securities earlier this year as part of an
earlier bailout, but the ECB did not participate.
Weidmann stressed the importance of the right timing for
another such move, saying now would be too soon.
"I can do a debt writedown today (but) if the budget, the
deficit are not sustainable, I will be in the same situation
again in 10 years time as today and that certainly would not
make sense," he told the conference.
Weidmann's fellow Governing Council member Luc Coene on
Thursday became the first ECB policymaker to say that another
haircut on part of Greece's debt was probable.
Asked whether the Belgian central bank chief had been
reflecting a growing view in the ECB that an official sector
haircut on Greek debt was inevitable or speaking for himself, a
senior ECB source said Coene had expressed a personal view.
Weidmann did not address whether the ECB could participate
in such a move, but the central bank's President Mario Draghi
said earlier this month that there was little more it could do
to help the indebted country.
The 17-country bloc's central bank holds Greek bonds with
face value of about 50 billion euros, bought through its first
government debt-buying scheme, the Securities Markets Programme
(SMP).
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, a member of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, considers a
haircut for public creditors inevitable, Germany's Bild
newspaper said in an advance copy of an article due to be
published on Saturday.
"At the end of the day we will not be able to avoid a
haircut for Greece's public creditors," the newspaper cited him
as saying. That puts Oettinger at odds with the German
government, which is against a haircut.
FAITH IN FRANCE
Bundesbank chief Weidmann, who has been on the losing side
in many recent ECB decisions, has been vocal in his opposition
to a new ECB programme which would back-stop countries such as
Spain and Italy if they came under renewed market attack.
Two German policymakers resigned because of its predecessor,
the SMP, saying the ECB overstepped its mandate by buying
government debt.
Those resignations did not have much impact, Weidmann said
and ruled out stepping down himself, even though he believed the
new measures were outside the "core" of monetary policy.
Weidmann also said he was confident France would be able to
fix its budget.
"When I look at the rate of spending, I do see there that
the finance minister is facing challenges but on the other hand
one must not forget that in comparison, for instance with
Germany, France has a better perspective for instance in terms
of demography," he said.
"I am confident that the French government will meet the
challenges it faces."
Earlier on Friday, French officials angrily rejected a
charge by Britain's The Economist weekly that France was the
"time-bomb at the heart of Europe" and a danger to the euro
single currency, accusing the magazine of sensationalism.