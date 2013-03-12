FRANKFURT, March 12 The euro zone crisis is not over and governments must tackle the roots of their troubles with reforms, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday, adding that France's reform drive seems to have gone off track.

"The crisis is not over despite the recent calm on financial markets," Weidmann, a member of the European Central Bank's policymaking Governing Council, told a news conference to present the Bundesbank's 2012 results.

There was uncertainty about the reform course in Italy and Cyprus, he said, adding: "The reform course in France seems to have floundered".