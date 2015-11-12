PARIS Nov 12 Diverging paths of monetary policy
in the euro zone and the United States will likely drive
exchange rate fluctuations, ECB governing council member Jens
Weidmann said on Thursday.
The euro has fallen sharply against the dollar recently on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest
rates next month, weeks after the European Central Bank adds to
its already unprecedented monetary stimulus.
"It wouldn't be very surprising to see that if the monetary
path on this side and on other side of the Atlantic diverge and
diverge perhaps even further this would be reflected in exchange
rate movements," Weidmann said at Paris' Sciences Po
University.
"Of course the exchange rate is not a policy target,"
Weidmann, who is also president of Germany's Bundesbank, added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)