FRANKFURT Feb 24 Greece will not qualify
for further financial help if it does not meet its reform and
savings targets, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann
said on Friday.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed a 130 billion euro ($175
billion) rescue for Greece this week to avert a chaotic default
after forcing Athens to commit to unpopular cuts and private
bondholders to take bigger losses.
"Ultimately, Greece cannot be forced to comply with the
programme," Weidmann said in a speech to be given at the Group
of 20 nations meeting in Mexico City. "But it should be clear
that no further disbursements will be warranted if Greece fails
to keep its side of the bargain."
A major topic for the G20 finance ministers and central
bankers this weekend will be the euro zone's mechanisms for
containing its sovereign debt crisis and what role the
International Monetary Fund can play.
The IMF estimates it needs another $600 billion to help
countries deal with the fallout from the debt crisis, about half
of which would come from Europe.
Weidmann, a member of the ECB's governing council and the
head of Germany's Bundesbank, confirmed the German contribution
and underlined that these resources would be available to all
IMF members, not earmarked for troubled euro debtor countries.
He said it was essential that this process did not violate
the legal framework of Europe's monetary union, which prohibits
central banks from financing governments.
"In particular, the IMF must not become a vehicle for
monetary financing of government deficits," Weidmann stressed.
He also said the crisis could not "be resolved solely by
throwing money at it", emphasising the need for consolidation of
public finances and structural reforms.
Weidmann pointed to Germany's own tough reform process over
recent years and how this was now paying off.
"Although the German economy has lost momentum over the past
few months, we expect GDP growth to pick up soon," he said,
assuming the debt crisis would get resolved and not intensify.
"The success depends on rigorous implementation of the
agreed measures and rules. Personally, I am confident that, by
following this course, we will eventually contain the crisis and
that the euro will remain a stable currency," Weidmann said.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)