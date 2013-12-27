BERLIN Dec 27 Bundesbank chief and European
Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Jens Weidmann has
warned that although the euro zone's current low interest rate
is justified weak inflation does not give a licence for
"arbitrary monetary easing".
In an interview with German newspaper Bild made available on
Friday Weidmann said: "The euro zone is recovering only
gradually from the harshest economic crisis in the post-war
period and there are few price risks. This justifies the low
interest rate."
"Low price pressure however cannot be a licence for
arbitrary monetary easing and we must be sure to raise rates at
the right time should inflation pressure mount."
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent in
November.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)