FRANKFURT Nov 8 The European Central Bank
should not be drawn into supporting debt-strained euro zone
governments, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said, expressing
relief about what he said was backing for his position from the
German government.
Group of 20 leaders reportedly discussed using gold reserves
to boost the euro zone's rescue fund at their summit last
weekend, but the proposal was fiercely rejected by Germany's
Bundesbank and Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"I am glad that also the German government echoed our
resistance to the use of German currency or gold reserves in
funding financial assistance to other EMU members," said
Weidmann, who heads the German Bundesbank.
Weidmann said the prohibition of monetary financing was "one
of the most important achievements in central banking", pointing
to Germany's experience with hyperinflation after World War One.
Financing public debt created "substantial risk" and
undermined incentives for governments to implement far-reaching
reforms to get budgets under control, Weidmann said.
"It undermines the incentives for sound public finances,
creates appetite for ever more of that sweet poison and harms
the credibility of the central bank in its quest for price
stability," Weidmann said.
