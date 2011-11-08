(Repeats to attach to snaps)

Nov 8 The European Central Bank should not be drawn into supporting debt-strained euro zone governments, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said, expressing relief about what he said was backing for his position from the German government.

Group of 20 leaders reportedly discussed using gold reserves to boost the euro zone's rescue fund at their summit last weekend, but the proposal was fiercely rejected by Germany's Bundesbank and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I am glad that also the German government echoed our resistance to the use of German currency or gold reserves in funding financial assistance to other EMU members," said Weidmann, who heads the German Bundesbank.

Weidmann said the prohibition of monetary financing was "one of the most important achievements in central banking", pointing to Germany's experience with hyperinflation after World War One.

Financing public debt created "substantial risk" and undermined incentives for governments to implement far-reaching reforms to get budgets under control, Weidmann said.

"It undermines the incentives for sound public finances, creates appetite for ever more of that sweet poison and harms the credibility of the central bank in its quest for price stability," Weidmann said. (Writing by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by John Stonestreet)