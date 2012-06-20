FRANKFURT, June 20 Greece must bring its reform programme back on track if an assessment by the EU/IMF/ECB troika comes to the conclusion that it has fallen off the rails, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Weidmann told German manager magazin in an interview that the Greek election had not changed the fact that Greece needed to stick to its bailout programme to receive further financial aid.

"If there are discrepancies (from the programme), we have to analyse the causes, but first of all it will be up to Greece to demonstrate that there is a way to repair it," Weidmann said.

He added that the Bundesbank's opposition to the ECB's bond purchase programme was known and that he was also not in favour of issuing joint short term "eurobills". (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones)