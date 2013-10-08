BERLIN Oct 8 Governments should not look to the
European Central Bank to ease their role in recapitalising banks
as liquidity is no substitute for bank capital, ECB Governing
Council member Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.
Euro zone banks will undergo an intensive inspection of
their books next year before the ECB starts supervising them.
The review could expose holes in the capital base of banks,
which then need to be filled with fresh capital from investors
or, if that is not possible, by state support.
"Ensuring bank solvency is not a task of the Eurosystem (of
central banks)," Weidmann, who also leads the German Bundesbank,
said in the text of a speech to be given at a conference
organised by insurer Allianz.
"Central bank liquidity provision may not become a
substitute for potentially needed recapitalisation by
governments."
The ECB has provided banks with unlimited cash since the
intensification of the financial crisis in 2008, and gave them
more than 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion) in 3-year loans in
two instalments beginning in December 2011.
Many analysts expect it to offer more long-term funds to
banks before the review is published, and ECB President Mario
Draghi has said long-term loans are one of the options the
central bank has.
Weidmann said that while the ECB had succeeded in preventing
an escalation of the crisis, it had come at some cost.
"Indeed, it has moved far into unknown and also dangerous
territory," said Weidmann, who has opposed the ECB's
government-bond buying programmes.
"It must look out not to become a prisoner of governments."
While the borders between monetary policy and fiscal policy
blur more easily in crisis times, the further central banks move
into that territory, the more their independence will be
questioned, Weidmann said.
He repeated the ECB's forward guidance that it did not
expect to raise interest rates for an extended period of time,
but added that the central bank must be ready to increase
borrowing costs when needed.
"It is also clear that low interest rates for a long period
of time give false incentives, which have to be considered. The
impact of extreme low interest rates decreases over time, while
risks increase," Weidmann said.
Low rates risk a delay in cleaning up balance sheets, can
lead to excessive risk-taking and asset price increases, and put
off pressure from governments to reform, he said.
($1 = 0.7368 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, writing by Sakari Suoninen)