FRANKFURT Dec 12 European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann called on Wednesday for Europe's leaders to push ahead with closer economic integration in the euro zone, pressing for action on the eve of Europe's last summit this year.

"To secure healthy government finances in the euro area for the long term, the currency union's architecture must be further coherently developed," Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said in the text of a speech for delivery at Frankfurt's Goethe University.

Part of the euro zone's plans for closer economic integration is a banking union. Germany signalled on Wednesday it was ready to back plans for the ECB to be made the chief supervisor of banks, raising the prospect of a breakthrough on the European Union's most ambitious financial reform. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)