Olympics-Los Angeles has eye on 2024 prize, nothing else
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.
FRANKFURT Nov 13 The non-traditional policies central banks are tempted to take during a crisis can endanger their independence, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.
Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said that there was no fixed split within the Governing Council where southern Europeans push for more accommodative policies and northern countries try to stop them.
"Central bank independence can be justified only when we keep our definition of our mandate narrow," Weidmann said in a question-and-answer session after a speech organised by German co-operative banks.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor)
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.
HONG KONG, March 10 Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group, plans a Hong Kong share sale worth about $800 million as soon as this year, IFR reported, citing people familiar with the plans.
* Liquidator has commenced legal proceedings in regional courts of Germany against company, to claim a sum of 1.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: