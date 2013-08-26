BERLIN Aug 26 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Jens Weidmann urged governments not to rely on
the ECB to solve their problems, saying the central bank would
do best by sticking to its mandate.
Weidmann, who is also the president of the Bundesbank, also
called for a cap on banks' sovereign bond holdings and a
sufficient capital backing to help disentangle the close
relationship between states and banks.
Speaking at an ambassadors' meeting in Berlin, Weidmann said
the crisis could not be solved with monetary policy, reiterating
his opposition to the ECB's government bond purchase programme -
Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) - that has yet to be used.
"It is not a secret that I see specifically the government
bond purchase programmes in a critical fashion," Weidmann said
in the text of a speech.
The euro zone central banks would distribute risks stemming
from unsound budgetary policy across all euro countries if they
bought individual countries' sovereign bonds with poor credit
worthiness, he said.
"That way monetary policy weakens the principle of
individual responsibility and engages in a kind of
redistribution that should be decided by governments," he said.
The central bank's best contribution to solving the crisis
was therefore to focus on its mandate to preserve price
stability, Weidmann said.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, writing by Eva Taylor)