BRIEF-AGF reports February 2017 assets under management
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Jens Weidmann, a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, called for adequate treatment of banks' holdings of sovereign bonds to reflect their riskiness.
In an opinion piece published on the Financial Times website on Monday, Weidmann took aim at the treatment of sovereign exposures in existing and incoming regulatory frameworks.
"The current regulation's assumption that government bonds are risk-free has been dismissed by recent experience," Weidmann, who is also the head of Germany's Bundesbank, wrote.
"The time is ripe to address the regulatory treatment of sovereign exposures," he added.
For the complete opinion piece in the Financial Times, click on: here
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, Paul Carrel and Eva Taylor)
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hope Bancorp Inc says company has identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2mLnHwq] Further company coverage:
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.