* Weidmann says EFSF reforms give wrong incentives
* Loans to banks more efficient than bond purchases
* Weidmann says sees no sign of common fiscal policy in
Europe
BERLIN, Sept 19 German central bank Governor
Jens Weidmann warned parliament on Monday that new measures
taken by the euro zone do not encourage countries to get their
budgets in order.
He said further steps towards liability sharing without
weaker states having to surrender some of their economic
decision-making set the wrong incentives.
"The decisions (from July 21) mark a large step in the
direction of joint liability and lower disciplinary action by
capital markets, without in turn noticeably strengthening
control and influence on national fiscal policies," Weidmann
said in a speech prepared for the German budget committee.
Leaders of the bloc agreed on July 21 to extend the powers
of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to include
giving precautionary loans to countries under attack in the
markets and buying sovereign bonds to prop up struggling states.
The changes will have to be approved by national
parliaments. The German parliamentary budget committee is
canvassing the opinions of experts -- also including Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann -- on the draft law before a vote scheduled
for Sept. 29.
The European Central Bank is filling in until the new powers
are implemented and has started buying distressed euro zone
debt. Weidmann, like his predecessor Axel Weber and former ECB
policy maker Juergen Stark, opposed the ECB's decision to
reactivate its controversial bond buying programme after a
19-week pause, saying it blurs the lines between fiscal and
monetary policy and threatens the ECB's independence.
Speaking on Monday at a parliamentary budget committee
hearing on the EFSF, Weidmann said the bailout fund should focus
on more efficient instruments than bond purchases.
"There are more efficient means than secondary market
purchases of bonds, for example credit programmes that allow the
financing of financial institutes or precautionary credit
programmes," Weidmann said.
The Bundesbank president also said it should be discussed
whether banks should hold extra capital when purchasing
sovereign bonds, something that is not foreseen in the current
Basel III regulatory framework.
"The question is, when it is the right time to implement
this discussion," he said.
Under Basel accounting rules, sovereign debt held in a
bank's own currency is still given a risk weighting of zero.
Critics of the rule say this encourages banks to buy debt
without having to build a capital cushion, and provides an
incentive for governments not to address their deficit levels as
they are still able to borrow.
ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Monday
the bond-buying programme was a temporary one.
"The ECB (bond-buying) programme is ongoing and by character
temporary," he told a news conference.
Liikanen, who also heads the Bank of Finland, urged European
policymakers to commit to broad-based policies to help stabilise
a crisis he said had taken on "systemic dimensions."
NO SIGN OF FISCAL UNION
The July 21 agreements also eased credit conditions for
struggling member states and extended maturities.
Weidmann said it was particularly serious that "that the new
credit conditions minimise incentives for countries in the aid
programme to return as soon as possible to solid public
(finances) and to the capital markets through economic and
financial reforms."
The changes to the EFSF, and to the tools to prevent crisis,
risk increasingly weakening the institutional framework,
Weidmann said.
But, he added, "overall it is neither planned nor necessary
to change the existing principles on which the currency union is
founded; they remain adequate and necessary for a
stability-oriented currency union."
A power shift from a state to European level was a possible
consequence of the crisis, Weidmann said, but added that "there
was no sign on a political level of a common European fiscal
policy, or a political union with democratically legitimised
authority on a central level versus public budgets."
As a result, states would need to become rather more than
less disciplined, he said.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Catherine
Evans)