BERLIN Nov 19 The European Central Bank will help euro zone states with ailing finances only as long as it does not jeopardise the bank's main inflation-fighting goal, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said.

In an interview with German broadcaster Deutschlandradio Kultur, Weidmann rejected calls by states such as France for the ECB to intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating debt crisis.

"The duty of the euro system is to secure monetary stability," said Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank. "As long as this is secured, we can support those responsible for financial stability -- and we are doing that."

"What is being asked of us now is to extend our mandate beyond what is set in the EU treaties," he said. "And I don't think that the euro zone can gain confidence if the central bank oversteps its mandate or breaches EU treaties."

On Friday, ECB President Mario Draghi pressed euro zone governments to kick-start the bloc's EFSF rescue fund, showing exasperation at their slow progress and resisting pressure for the ECB to do more.

That came in the wake of growing pressure by some states for bolder crisis-fighting steps from the ECB, such as using it as a lender of last resort for the bloc or as a backstop for the EFSF.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made clear she favours a step-by-step approach to tackling the crisis, which is spreading to large countries at the heart of the euro project such as Italy, Spain and possibly even France.

One element of Merkel's approach is to keep the pressure on euro zone budget sinners to get their finances in order, a view backed by Weidmann, who sees requests to finance states via the ECB as disincentive to reform.

"Ultimately this is about requesting the central bank to finance states monetarily," he said. "I am firmly convinced that such an approach would not win confidence for Europe but destroy confidence."

"If we were to execute unlimited purchasing of state bonds ... We would establish an interest rate for state bonds and shut off a market mechanism that has a necessary disciplining effect, as we have seen in Italy," he added. (Reporting by Brian Rohan)