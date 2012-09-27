Frankfurt, Sept 27Euro zone countries must remain individually liable for legacy banking-sector burdens that they bring into the planned new banking union, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Weidmann's comments add to concerns voiced by policymakers, particularly from Germany, that plans to house a common euro zone banking supervisor at the ECB would force financially strong countries to shoulder unwanted burdens from struggling euro zone partners.

"To strike a balance between liability and control, only those risks that come to exist under common supervision may be supported by shared liability," said Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank, in the text of a speech.

Legacy problems in bank balance sheets need to remain the liability of national regulatory regimes under whose supervision they came into existence, he said.

"Anything else would be a financial transfer and those should be made transparent and not hidden under the cloak of a banking union," he said. "The primary goal of a banking union cannot be the sharing of risks."

Earlier this week, a deep divide opened between the bloc's fiscal conservatives - Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Finland - and its more needy partners when the four nations said that a clear line needed to be drawn between new and "legacy" difficulties that could be shouldered by the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, the ESM.

The new position, which appeared to unravel much of the bank recapitalization plans agreed at the last European summit in June, made it clear that highly indebted banks in Spain, Ireland and Greece will remain the responsibility of those countries' governments. [ID: nL5E8KPELV]

European banks have scrambled to raise enough capital to meet upcoming regulatory requirements and to fill holes torn in their balance sheets in the financial crisis.

Differences of opinion over what precisely is needed to create a banking union among the euro zone's 17 countries and other EU states that decide to join have plagued discussions since the start. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins)