By Eva Taylor and John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, March 25 The European Central Bank
could buy loans and other assets from banks to help support the
euro zone economy, Germany's Bundesbank said, marking a radical
softening of its stance on the contested policy.
The ECB has cut interest rates to a record low and promised
to keep them low for some time, having also flooded the banking
system with cheap crisis loans. But the euro zone economy is
still weak and inflation remains stuck well below the central
bank's target.
With the debate over possible alternative measures picking
up pace, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said the ECB could
consider purchasing euro zone government bonds or top-rated
private sector assets.
That opened the door to one of the most divisive policy
options - quantitative easing (QE) - and one that the German
central bank has consistently viewed critically.
"Of course any private or public assets that we might buy
would have to meet certain quality standards," Weidmann, who is
a member of the ECB's Governing Council, said in an interview
with MNI published on Tuesday.
"But the overall question is one of effectiveness, costs and
side-effects. We are currently discussing the effectiveness of
these measures. The intended effects would then have to be
weighed against the costs and side-effects."
ECB President Mario Draghi in Paris stressed the ECB's
readiness to act should inflation come in below expectations.
For now, there was no need to act, Weidmann said, but if the
outlook for inflation changed, for example as a result of a
stronger euro exchange rate, the ECB could step in, most likely
with another interest rate cut and possibly even QE.
Another cut of the main refinancing rate would likely push
the deposit rate into negative territory, which would mean that
banks have to pay to park their funds at the ECB overnight.
The ECB has so far held off from that because of possible
side effects, but Finnish governor Erkki Liikanen said a
negative deposit rate was no "longer a controversial issue".
The euro fell temporarily after policymakers
signalled potentially more monetary easing to around $1.3780.
The European Commission' vice-president for industry, Antonio
Tajani, had said earlier at $1.40 the euro was too strong.
Slovakia's central bank governor Jozef Makuch said the
currency should weaken by the end of the year.
NEGATIVE RATES
The ECB has started to pay closer attention to the euro
exchange rate and its impact on the outlook for inflation, and
Weidmann said a negative deposit rate could be a way to address
the impact of a strengthening currency.
"If you wanted to counter the consequences of a strong
appreciation of the euro for the inflation outlook, negative
rates would, however, appear to be a more appropriate measure
than others," he said. "But we are talking about hypothetical
scenarios here and not about imminent decisions."
The impact such a step would have to improve bank lending to
companies and households was, however, "debatable", he said.
The Bundesbank represents the 18-member euro zone's biggest
economy, Germany, and its president's words carry weight in the
debate over what the ECB should do as traditional tools such as
changing borrowing costs lose their force.
Weidmann cited limits under the ECB's mandate on funding
governments, which a pending German constitutional court ruling
on the legality of the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) bond
purchase programme is expected to underline.
"This does not mean that a QE programme is generally out of
the question. But we have to ensure that the prohibition of
monetary financing is respected," Weidmann said.
"We need to discuss this and ideally achieve a common view."
The ECB's Liikanen and Makuch also did not rule out QE.
Asked by the Wall Street Journal whether government bonds
purchases by the ECB violated the EU treaty, Liikanen said:
"That's not a legal problem. The treaty allows the purchases
from the secondary markets."
QE would represent a radical departure for the ECB, which
has so far refrained from taking such a step also because it is
such a highly political issue in the euro zone.
Weidmann's predecessor Axel Weber resigned in 2011 in
protest at the ECB's first government bond purchase programme at
the height of the euro zone debt crisis and Weidmann was the
only Governing Council member to vote against the OMT in 2012.
The Bundesbank is concerned about overstretching the ECB's
mandate of preserving price stability and venturing too far into
the realm of financing governments by buying sovereign debt,
something that it is banned from doing under EU law.
