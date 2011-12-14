BERLIN Dec 14 There is no reason to think that the European Central Bank would change its strong focus on price stability under its new leadership, the central bank's Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.

"Under Presidents Wim Duisenberg and Jean-Claude Trichet, the ECB and Eurosystem central banks have reliably preserved the stability of the new currency, also during the financial and debt crisis", Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said in the text of a speech to be given at the euro's 10-year anniversary.

"And with Mario Draghi as the new ECB president, nothing will change in this respect."

Last week, Draghi praised the Bundesbank tradition in the conduct of monetary policy.

Weidmann also said that turning on the printing presses to solve the debt crisis was out of the question and that politicians should now concentrate on implementing the decisions taken at the recent EU summit. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, writing by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Ron Askew)